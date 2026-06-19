4-star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle believes in Brent Key, commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech got on Joshua Sam-Epelle early, Brent Key and company pushed hard late, and the Yellow Jackets closed the deal.

The four-star offensive tackle from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County has committed to the in-state school over Georgia, LSU, UCLA and several other top programs.

Sam-Epelle, who measures 6-foot-9 and 330 pounds, ranks as the No. 170 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking and had long been viewed as a strong Georgia lean. But Georgia Tech never backed down.

Late last week, Sam-Epelle made another visit to the Flats, and his most recent trip to campus proved especially important.

“I would say the visit back definitely gave me time to think about my decision and helped me decide,” Sam-Epelle told Rivals.

After six visits to Georgia Tech, Sam-Epelle bought into the coaching staff’s plan for his development and future.

“I believed in Coach Mo (Allen Mogridge) and Coach Torrey to develop me for the next level. Coach Torrey’s years of experience coaching tackles will help me become a better athlete and a better tackle. Those guys were a big part of my decision.”

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The head coach also played a significant role in the decision. Key’s background resonated with Sam-Epelle, who believes he’ll benefit from having someone with that expertise leading the entire program.

“I like that I have an O-line coach as a head coach and that he’ll pour into me as a man and as a player. Who he is, and what he is about as a coach, played a big part in my commitment for sure.”

The chance to remain in Georgia only strengthened the appeal too. He is excited about being able to play in front of family and friends inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“It feels like home there,” Sam-Epelle said. “I have been there a lot and it is a great place.”