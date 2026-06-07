4-star OT Junior Saunders commits to Virginia Tech

Make it three four-star commitments on Sunday for James Franklin and Virginia Tech.

After taking his official visit to Blacksburg this weekend, Woodberry Forest (Va.) four-star offensive tackle Junior Saunders announced his commitment to the Hokies.

Saunders is the No. 334 overall prospect and No. 29 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 recruit in Virginia.

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Virginia and NC State were among the other schools atop Saunders’ recruitment. He’s now locked in with VT, becoming the 22nd pledge for the ACC program this cycle. The class now ranks No. 17 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

“A strong school in my recruitment,” Saunders told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about VT after visiting in April. “The environment was fantastic. Coach Franklin is a genuine guy and the staff that Virginia Tech has is amazing. You can turn a corner and get greeted.”

Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy four-star wide receiver Cam Wade and College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star cornerback Bryce Woods also committed to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Hokies continue to build impressive 2027 class

After adding the blue-chip trio of Wade, Woods and Saunders, Virginia Tech now has eight blue-chippers in its 2027 class, per the industry rankings.

There’s now four offensive linemen in the class with Saunders being the headliner. Watertown (Tenn.) Friendship Christian three-star interior offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan, Morgantown (W.V.) University three-star OT Luke Braham and Girard (Ohio) three-star OT Dylan Latell are also in the mix.

Wade became the third receiver to join the class, alongside Rolesville (N.C.) Rivals four-star Anthony Roberts and Roanoke (Va.) North Cross three-star Demarcus Brown.

The biggest commitment of the Franklin era came on May 14 as Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque chose the Hokies over Georgia. He’s now the No. 82 recruit and No. 7 QB in the nation.

Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales four-star tight end Jordan Karhoff was another huge win on the offensive side of the ball last month. Previously a Miami lean, the No. 8 TE in the cycle chose VT on May 26.

Other top commits in the class include: Baltimore McDonogh four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan, Swainsboro (Ga.) Emanuel County four-star cornerback Chase Johnson, Arlington (Texas) Martin four-star running back JP Jones-Priest, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine Rivals four-star TE Sam Faniel and Baltimore St. Frances Academy three-star safety Elijah Butler.