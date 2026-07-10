4-star OT Miller Westerfield commits to Georgia

Roswell (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Miller Westerfield has committed to Georgia, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the in-state Bulldogs over offers from the likes of Tennessee, LSU and Georgia Tech.

Westerfield is the No. 395 overall prospect and No. 31 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 47 player in the Peach State.

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Head coach Kirby Smart and the UGA staff have picked up one of the final blue-chippers left on the board in the 2027 cycle. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Westerfield took his official visit to Athens in the middle of June.

“Growing up in a place like Roswell, everybody’s a Georgia fan,” Westerfield told Jeremy Johnson of DawgsHQ back in the spring. “They went back to back, and it was the biggest news. There wasn’t a day you weren’t hearing about it for a long time. You go to a place like Athens, you can really feel the connection.”

Westerfield becomes commit No. 18 for Georgia this cycle. The Bulldogs now have the No. 15 class nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

UGA adds another in-state piece to 2027 puzzle

Some big fish in the state of Georgia have gotten away from the SEC powerhouse this cycle, but Smart and his staff have still wrangled plenty of local blue-chippers. Westerfield is now the 10th in-state commit in the UGA class.

He’s also the third in-state four-star OT to choose Georgia, flanking Lithonia’s Kennedee Jackson and Langston Hughes’ Kelsey Adams. The former flipped to UGA from Florida last month and is now the No. 81 prospect and No. 6 OT nationally. The latter has been pledged since September and is now the No. 12 OT overall.

Power Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star linebacker Joakim Gouda, the No. 2 LB in the Rivals300, and Jackson were two of seven commits for the Bulldogs last month. They also flipped Alcoa (Tenn.) four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean from Penn State and landed Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier, among others.

Two five-stars continue to headline the class in McKeesport (Pa.) Five-Star Plus+ running back Kemon Spell and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln five-star tight end Jaxon Dollar. Spell is the No. 7 recruit and No. 1 RB in the cycle.

An up-to-date look at the 2027 Georgia class can be seen here.