4-star OT Q'Mari Hudson down to three schools

Three schools have emerged as finalists for Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch four-star offensive tackle Q’Mari Hudson.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder tells Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that he’s down to Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Hudson is the No. 386 overall prospect and No. 33 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 9 recruit in Virginia.

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Syracuse was previously another top contender for the blue-chipper this spring, while the likes of Clemson, Pittsburgh and West Virginia had also been in the mix at one time. Hudson locked in official visits back in February.

Tennessee is battling the in-state powers for the trench monster. Hudson thinks highly of the SEC program led by Josh Heupel.

“The program excites me so much with the amount of love and support they give, and all the coaches are really cool dudes,” Hudson previously told Wiltfong. “Every time I speak with them it’s a great conversation and a good laugh.”

Virginia Tech will get the first crack at swooning the four-star during an official visit. Hudson will return to Blacksburg on the final weekend of this month. James Franklin and the Hokies have made quite the splash on the trail so far this spring.

“Coach (James) Franklin and Coach (Matt) Moore are great guys and they show a lot of love toward me,” Hudson said.

UVA will follow up on June 4. Hudson’s trip to Tennessee is set for June 19. He’s currently eyeing a decision in July after giving each of his finalists another chance to impress.

The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the slight edge to the Hokies. Virginia Tech has just one in-state commit in its 2027 class thus far. For UVA, meanwhile, all five of its commits are in-state, as of May 21.