4-star PF Joe Philon currently on official visit to UCLA

Four-star prospect Joe Philon is currently on his official visit to UCLA, a source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-8 power forward out of Montverde Academy (FL) is considering the Bruins among his finalists, along with Ohio State, South Florida, UNLV, and Xavier.

Philon’s trip to see UCLA is his third official visit, as he’s also been to Ohio State and South Florida.

Philon, a native of Tampa, Florida, is the No. 53 overall player in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — the average of all three recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports). He’s also No. 7 ranked power forward and the No. 7 player in Florida.

Philon on UCLA

In a previous interview with Rivals, Joe Philon discussed the Bruins.

UCLA: “UCLA is not just a basketball school, it’s a basketball institution. The history is amazing but that is not the main reason for them making the list. Coach Cronin talked to me about my defensive potential and what they will do to help enhance that part of my game. I love that and the Big 10 is a very tough and competitive league. I think the physicalness of the league will force me to improve that part of my game.”

Scouting Report

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Philon on multiple occasions and shared the following thoughts on his game:

JoJo Philon has excellent length with a twitchy and fluid athletic disposition. He is capable of guarding all five positions at this level, sliding his feet, opening his hips, and guarding down a lineup. He is going to have to find how he can become an offensive weapon. In this setting they use him as the primary initiator, and that’s just not his game at this point. Streamlining things is next for him, there is some very intriguing production in there, especially with his ability to affect the game on the defensive end.



A lengthy and fluid player. His highest presence was on the defensive end here, showing an ability to switch and slide. Figuring out his offensive game are the next steps, but he shows flashes of touch and handle.



