4-star PG Alabama commit Anderson Diaz reclassifies to 2026, joining team for upcoming season

Four-star Alabama point guard commit Anderson Diaz has reclassified into the 2026 class to play for the Crimson Tide this season, source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-1 Bronx, New York native, who most recently played for Overtime Elite (GA), pledged to Nate Oats and Alabama in May, originally committing as a 2027 prospect. He’ll now help fill the void left by star Alabama point guard Labaron Philon, who’s off to the NBA.

Diaz is ranked as the No. 30 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 9 ranked point guard nationally. His ranking will now be re-evaluated following his move into the 2026 class.

Along with Alabama, Diaz received offers from Arkansas, UCLA, Louisville, Providence, Syracuse, Auburn, and many others.

Diaz on his commitment to Alabama

In a previous interview with Rivals, Diaz discussed his decision to choose the Tide.

“The love and loyalty was there from the start. I feel like from my first unofficial visit and before, even when they first started recruiting me, I feel like they’ve been non-stop, just with love, reaching out, bad games, good games. I see that it’s deeper than wanting me to help them. They want to see me get to the next level and they want to help me be a part of the journey as well. They care about the on-court stuff, off-court stuff, and it just felt right. It felt like home, literally. It just felt like it was home.”