4-star PG Chase Richardson commits to Texas A&M

Chase Richardson, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has committed to Texas A&M, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-1 junior out of Friendswood High (TX) ultimately chose the Aggies over a final group of Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Virginia.

Richardson is ranked as the No. 81 prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings. He’s also the No. 20 ranked point guard and the No. 4 player in Texas.

During his junior season, he averaged 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.7 steals per game.

Richardson on his commitment to A&M

Chase Richardson went in-depth on his commitment to Texas A&M with Rivals.

“A big thing for me was Coach Bucky and the Texas A&M staff. I think Coach Bucky can really develop me as a point guard and I will be great in his system with how fast he wants to play because I think it fits the way I want to play point guard. Another thing is the academics at A&M I have an opportunity to get into the Mays Business school which is huge. I also want my family and friends to be able to drive and watch as many games as they can.”

What led to his trust in Bucky and the rest of the staff?

“Coach Bucky has had a history of winning wherever he has been in the past and he is building something special and I want to be a part of it. The staff was great because they all seem very invested into the program and being an Aggie.”

In his own words, how does Richardson describe his game?

“I would describe my game as an explosive, high energy and unselfish point guard.”

He has a message for A&M fans.

“Aggie nation, let’s work.”