4-star PG Chase Richardson down to 5 schools
Chase Richardson, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, is down to five schools, a source told On3. Moving forward, the 6-foot-1 junior out of Friendswood High (TX) will consider Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, Texas A&M, and Virginia.
Richardson has completed official visits to each of his finalists and plans to make a college decision before the first live period (May 15-17).
Prior to shortening his list, Richardson received offers from the following schools:
Arizona State, Cal, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, SMU, TCU, UCF, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and others.
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Richardson is ranked as the No. 81 prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings. He’s also the No. 20 ranked point guard and the No. 4 player in Texas.
During his junior season, he averaged 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.7 steals per game.