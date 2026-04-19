4-star PG Chase Richardson down to 5 schools

Chase Richardson, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, is down to five schools, a source told On3. Moving forward, the 6-foot-1 junior out of Friendswood High (TX) will consider Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, Texas A&M, and Virginia.

Richardson has completed official visits to each of his finalists and plans to make a college decision before the first live period (May 15-17).

Prior to shortening his list, Richardson received offers from the following schools:

Arizona State, Cal, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, SMU, TCU, UCF, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and others.

Richardson is ranked as the No. 81 prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings. He’s also the No. 20 ranked point guard and the No. 4 player in Texas.

During his junior season, he averaged 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.7 steals per game.