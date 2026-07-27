4-star PG Joshua Tyson down to 6 schools

Joshua Tyson, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has narrowed his list of offers down to six schools, he told Rivals. Moving forward, the 6-foot-2 rising senior out of La Lumiere School (IN) will consider Cincinnati, Clemson, Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Xavier.

He goes in-depth on each of his finalists here.

Tyson has upcoming official visits scheduled with Ohio State (August 28), Virginia Tech (September 5), and Cincinnati (September 19). He previously completed an official visit to Xavier earlier this month and has made unofficial visits to Michigan State, Cincinnati, and Ohio State.

He is ranked as the No. 58 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 17 ranked point guard, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

Before trimming his list, Joshua Tyson also received offers from West Virginia, Penn State, Arizona State, Dayton, Butler, and others.

This summer on the adidas 3SSB Circuit, he averaged 14.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game for Phenom United.



