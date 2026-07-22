4-star PG Oneal Delancy commits to Houston

Oneal Delancy, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, has committed to Houston, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard out of Montverde Academy (FL) chose the Cougars after visiting Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and Maryland. He also received offers from LSU, South Florida, Providence, VCU, UCF, and others.

Why he chose Houston

Delancy discussed his decision to choose Houston with Rivals.

“I chose Houston because it felt like the perfect fit for me and my goals. The culture, winning tradition, and player development stood out, and I wanted to be part of something special.”

Delancy, a native of Saint Petersburg, Florida, is the No. 44 overall recruit in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports). He’s also the No. 9 ranked shooting guard.

Relationship with the coaching staff

The Houston staff has been recruiting Delancy for over a year and the two sides have been able to develop a strong relationship.

“My trust in the coaching staff came from the relationships they built with me and my family. They’ve been consistent, honest, and they’ve shown they truly believe in me as a player and a person.”

Delancy, Houston’s first commitment to their 2027 class, capped off his summer with an EYBL Peach Jam championship with the Florida Rebels. He averaged 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

What Houston is getting and his message to the fans

Delancy will fit in seamlessly at Houston.

“I’m a competitive guard who loves to make plays, control the game, and make my teammates better. I bring toughness, IQ, versatility, and a mindset focused on winning.”

Lastly, he shared a message for Houston fans.

“Houston fans can expect someone who is ready to work, compete, and represent the program the right way. I’m excited to give everything I have and help continue building something special in Houston.”