4-star PG Payton Jones sets official visit to Cincinnati
Payton Jones, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has scheduled an official visit to Cincinnati for June 21st, a source told Rivals.
The 6-foot-2 rising senior out of Beaumont Central (TX) recieved an offer from the Bearcats last month and will receive his first offiical visit.
- 1
South Carolina to induct Steve Spurrier into Hall of Fame
- 2New
Top 10 high school basketball in all classes
- 3
Collin Simmons looking to win big at Texas
- 4
Transfer Tracker: Top college baseball entries, commitments
- 5
Milan Momcilovic commits to Kentucky
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Along with Cincy, the No. 87 overall prosepct in the 2027 class has also received offers from Houston, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, NC State, TCU, SMU, AUburn, Maryland, Missouri, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and others.
“I’m a very selfless player who likes to get my teammates involved, but also can score at will,” Jones said in a previous interview. “I’m a very underrated player. I want to work on my defense. Sharpening up little things. Being disciplined at all times and just continue to work on my craft and just getting better day by day. One percent better every day.”