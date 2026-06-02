4-star PG Payton Jones sets official visit to Cincinnati

Payton Jones, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has scheduled an official visit to Cincinnati for June 21st, a source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-2 rising senior out of Beaumont Central (TX) recieved an offer from the Bearcats last month and will receive his first offiical visit.

Along with Cincy, the No. 87 overall prosepct in the 2027 class has also received offers from Houston, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, NC State, TCU, SMU, AUburn, Maryland, Missouri, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and others.

“I’m a very selfless player who likes to get my teammates involved, but also can score at will,” Jones said in a previous interview. “I’m a very underrated player. I want to work on my defense. Sharpening up little things. Being disciplined at all times and just continue to work on my craft and just getting better day by day. One percent better every day.”

