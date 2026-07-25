4-star PG TJ Jamison commits to Baylor

TJ Jamison, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has announced his commitment to Baylor.

The 6-foot-2 rising senior out of Calvary Baptist Academy (LA) chose Scott Drew and the Bears over also considering USC, Oklahoma, LSU, Iowa, and Miami as his other finalists. He becomes Baylor’s first commitment this cycle.

Jamison is ranked as the No. 36 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 12 ranked point guard, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

More on Jamison

Jamison discussed his game with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw in a previous interview.

“I’m an all-around player,” Jamison told On3. “I like to get my teammates involved first, and then I can score the ball and get to the rack. I shoot the ball pretty well and I like the mid-range game. I’ve been getting a lot stronger this summer. I’m hitting the weight regularly and I’m getting stronger and I can see it with my body control against defenders. I try and model my game after Rob Dillingham, I watch some Devin Booker too. I like Dillingham’s shiftiness and his quick-twitch and is so smooth with it.”

Playing on the Nike EYBL Circuit, Jamison averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 36.4% from the field for JL3.



