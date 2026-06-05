4-star PG TJ Jamison sets official visit to LSU

Four-star point guard TJ Jamison continues to add to his visit schedule, now locking in an official visit to LSU. The 6-foot-2 rising senior out of Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, is set to visit the Tigers on September 4, he told Rivals.

The in-state prospect has unofficially visited the program multiple times and will now head to Baton Rouge for an official visit with Will Wade and his staff.

Jamison, the No. 39 overall recruit in the 2027 class, also has official visits scheduled to Iowa on June 14 and Alabama on October 10. He previously took an official visit to Maryland in January.

Earlier this year, Jamison released a top 10 that included LSU, along with Iowa, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma State, and SMU.

More on Jamison

Jamison discussed his game with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw in a previous interview.

“I’m an all-around player,” Jamison told On3. “I like to get my teammates involved first, and then I can score the ball and get to the rack. I shoot the ball pretty well and I like the mid-range game. I’ve been getting a lot stronger this summer. I’m hitting the weight regularly and I’m getting stronger and I can see it with my body control against defenders. I try and model my game after Rob Dillingham, I watch some Devin Booker too. I like Dillingham’s shiftiness and his quick-twitch and is so smooth with it.”

In that same previous interview, Jamison listed what he is looking for in a future college.

“I’m looking for a program that will fit my play style and let me play my game and let me be me,” Jamison said. “Really that will be the biggest thing for me. I want to go to a place that is like a family and play for a coach that I trust. I want to be comfortable with how they play but also a place that feels like home.”

