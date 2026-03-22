4-star QB Andre Adams set to announce commitment on April 11

Nashville (Tenn.) Antioch signal-caller Andre Adams is in the midst of a key stretch of spring visits, and once that is over, he plans to make a commitment.

On Sunday, the four-star told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that he will announce his decision on April 11. Adams is coming off visits to Oregon, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech and is also set to visit Colorado and Florida State in the coming weeks. Those schools, along with Memphis, make up his top schools heading into the decision in a few weeks.

Earlier this month, Adams said Virginia Tech, Colorado and Kentucky have been among the programs pushing hardest recently. His most recent trip came with James Franklin and the Hokies, who have prioritized him as one of their top overall targets.

“They’ve been on me hard,” Adams said. “Coach Franklin came down, and we had a great talk. I like him a lot and I want to get up there.”

The WIldcats and Buffaloes have made strong pushes for him over the past few months, too. And he knows what he wants in a school.

“I want to be somewhere honest,” he told Rivals in January. “Somewhere I feel like I belong. I’m a big relationships guy. How coaches talk to me, how honest they are, and how they treat me really matters. I want to be around people who are going to develop me as a man and as a quarterback.

… My main goal is to play in the NFL. I want to be in a place that’s going to help me get there.”

As a junior, he finished with 3,417 passing yards. He threw 35 touchdown passes with just one interception while completing 71% of his passes. He also rushed for 855 yards and 13 more scores.