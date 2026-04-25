4-star QB Dane Weber earns invite to this summer's Elite 11 Finals

Four-star Temecula (Calif.) quarterback Dane Weber will be making the drive up I-15 to Los Angeles this summer for the Elite 11 Finals after earning an invite on Saturday.

Weber competed at the event’s Oakland Regional alongside dozens of other top signal-callers and was the first to hear his named called as a Final invitee.

FULL ELITE 11 FINALS ROSTER

There are few higher honors for prep quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It bring together 20 of the country’s best quarterbacks for three days of competition and training, ultimately ending with an MVP and 10 other ‘finalists’ being named.

Elite 11 Finals alumni include Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Dylan Raiola and DJ Lagway. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 15 of the top 20 quarterbacks in the final Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

In-state schools battling to land Weber

The Rivals300 passer is among the top uncommitted passers in the class, and a pair of Golden State programs are at the top of his recruitment. He has official visits set with both Cal and UCLA as those programs push to land him.

He recently visited both and loves what he sees from each new staff.

“I really like the new staff and what they’re building,” he recently told Rivals’ Adam Gorney of the Bruins. “I sat in on quarterback meetings with coach Kennedy and with coach Chesney as well. I like the offense and how I would fit in. We talked about everything including the depth chart and right now, I’m still taking everything in and trying to digest it all but UCLA is definitely a school I’m really comfortable with.”

Cal has been pushing just as hard, and the Bears have put themselves in a position to be one of the last schools standing.

“I’m very comfortable with those guys and really like Cal a lot right now,” he added. “I canceled my visit to Kansas last weekend to visit Cal so that kind of tells how you I feel about them. I always look forward to seeing them and I’m extremely comfortable with the Cal staff right now.”

In addition to earning his spot at the Finals, he has another chance this weekend to see the Bay Area and whether he sees Berkeley as a fit.



