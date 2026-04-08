4-star QB Davin Davidson lands Elite 11 Finals invite

Another one of the nation’s top passers in the 2027 cycle is officially headed to Los Angeles later this year.

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson was invited to the Elite 11 Finals on Wednesday night. He competed in the first Elite 11 Regional in Miami back in January and is now locked in for the prestigious event.

He becomes the seventh QB to land an invite to the event, joining the following: four-star Brady Edmunds (Ohio State commit), three-star Braylen Warren (Missouri), four-star Kharim Hughley (Clemson), four-star Trae Taylor (Nebraska), four-star Peyton Houston (LSU) and five-star Elijah Haven.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Davidson is set to announce his college commitment tomorrow, April 9. He will choose between Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky. The Gators are currently trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Davidson has made quite the meteoric rise up the rankings between his junior and senior seasons. He had a huge junior campaign, leading his team to a state championship while completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,392 yards and 23 touchdowns. Cardinal Mooney went 14-2 and finished as the No. 34 team in the nation and No. 4 team in Florida, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Scout’s Take on Davin Davidson

Davidson is now the No. 120 recruit and No. 11 passer in the updated Rivals300. Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power recently wrote this of Davidson as a prospect:

“Davidson is another physically-talented 2027 passer who has seen his profile rise coming out of his junior season, as he helped Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney to a state title. Davidson pairs immense size at around 6-foot-6, 215 pounds with a very live arm. He’s more of a fastball thrower right now and will need to continue adding nuance as a passer. The size, arm, and movement skills are very projectable and his physical upside has created a considerable buzz.”

This story will be updated.