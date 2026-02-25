4-star QB Davin Davidson names top eight schools

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson has quickly become one of the most coveted signal-callers in the 2027 cycle.

After stacking myriad big-time offers over just a couple of months, Davidson has officially trimmed his list of top schools down to eight. He told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday that he’s down to Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

Davidson is the No. 208 overall prospect and No. 19 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 21 recruit in Florida.

On Monday, Davidson made a move up the Rivals300. He’s now the No. 120 recruit and No. 11 QB in Rivals’ 2027 rankings.

This week, Davidson updated his recruitment with Rivals’ Chad Simmons. His top schools are no surprise. A decision for the blue-chipper could come sooner rather than later, too.

“In a perfect world, I’d take these spring visits and commit shortly after, then take one official,” Davidson told Simmons. “If it needs to go longer, I’ll take as many officials as I need. On these visits, I want to see if I’m truly a priority, how they treat me and how the relationships feel. Ultimately, I want to know if it feels like home.”

At the end of January, Davidson was in Gainesville. Florida, led by new head coach Jon Sumrall, has made an impression on the rising gunslinger.

“I like Florida a lot,” Davidson said. “The new staff has been great and they’ve poured a lot into me. I’ve been there so much that I feel like I really know the program. The energy they bring and their focus on winning stand out. I like the strong culture at Florida.”

It remains to be seen who will come out on top for Davidson, but things are moving fast for the four-star. Upcoming visits will be crucial.

Scout’s Take on Davin Davidson

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power recently wrote this of Davidson as a prospect:

“Davin Davidson is another physically-talented 2027 passer who has seen his profile rise coming out of his junior season, as he helped Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney to a state title. Davidson pairs immense size at around 6-foot-6, 215 pounds with a very live arm. He’s more of a fastball thrower right now and will need to continue adding nuance as a passer. The size, arm, and movement skills are very projectable and his physical upside has created a considerable buzz. Davidson visited Florida for a junior day in January and has landed offers from the Gators, Florida State, Miami, and several others over the last month.”