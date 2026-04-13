4-star QB Kamden Lopati decommits from Illinois

West Valley City (Utah) West four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati has decommitted from Illinois, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Monday.

He pledged to the Illini on July 27 last summer but is now back on the board after myriad programs have continued their pursuit. He was the top-ranked commit in Illinois’ 2027 class.

Michigan is now trending for Lopati, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. A slew of picks have been logged in favor of the Wolverines landing the vaunted passer.

“An offer from University of Michigan is huge,” Lopati recently told Rivals. “Growing up watching the tradition, the history, and the stage they play on, it’s hard not to get excited about that opportunity.

Lopati is the No. 116 overall prospect and No. 11 QB in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 recruit out of Utah.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has only seen his stock rise ahead of his senior season. The likes of Notre Dame, Florida, Tennessee, Cal, Michigan, Stanford and others offered early on in 2026 and he’s now back on the board. U-M certainly has the momentum moving forward.

“I’m very happy with my commitment to Illinois,” Lopati previously told Rivals’ Greg Biggins in February. “I love the coaching staff and what coach B (Bret Bielema) is builing. I like the direction the program is going in. They treat us like family there and a high priority and that means a lot.”

Lopati was one of just two commits in Illinois’ 2027 class.

Kamden Lopati Scouting Summary

Rivals previously wrote this of Lopati as a prospect:

“Lopati is one of the top quarterbacks in the national ’27 class. He’s a big frame quarterback who has actually slimmed down over the last year and has a solid 6-foot-3, 215 pound frame. A pure thrower with some under-rated athleticism and has shown he can stress a defense with his arm and his legs. For his size, he moves well and shows some real dual-threat ability. Has been highly productive the last two seasons, throwing for over 5,600 yards and nearly 60 touchdowns. Will take his shots down the field and has the arm strength to throws the deep outs and posts on a rope.

…Moves well in the pocket and shows the quickness to get outside and elude the rush and throws very well on the run. Rushed for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and is a zone read threat who a defense has to respect. Can continue to improve his ability to process the game and be quicker with his reads but has made strides in those area over the last two years and his game is trending in the right direction. A definite high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling.”