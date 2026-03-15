4-star QB Luke Babin locks in Baylor official visit

It’s been nearly a month since Woodville (Texas) four-star quarterback Luke Babin decommitted from Vanderbilt. New contenders have quickly emerged for the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder.

It now looks like a Big 12 battle for the signal-caller. Baylor is among those in the mix.

Babin has been to Waco before and has said he hopes to return sometime this spring. An official visit has now been locked in, too. On Sunday, he announced that he’ll return to campus the weekend of June 19 for an OV.

Earlier this month, Babin dished on his interest in the Bears with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman:

“Baylor has really been trying. They’ve really come back for me,” Babin said. “Coach Rhett (Holcomb) has been texting me and sent me a letter about why he wanted to be back in the mix. Those are some of the original guys that offered me in the beginning and great places to land, great places to be. I love those coaches and have a great relationship with them.”

Head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor staff will look to wrangle momentum away from Oklahoma State, which continues to trend for Babin in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Cowboys, now led by Eric Morris, quickly became a team to watch for the four-star once he decommitted from Vandy.

“After watching what they did at North Texas with Drew Mestemaker, the history with quarterbacks that Coach Morris has … it’s one of the best places I can go to play quarterback,” Babin told Spiegelman.

Houston is another Big 12 school involved moving forward. The Cougars have also locked in an official visit at the beginning of June.

Babin is the No. 287 overall prospect and No. 24 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 39 player in Texas.

Baylor has four commits in its 2027 class to date. The Bears currently rank No. 25 nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star athlete Karece Hoyt sits atop the class, checking in as the No. 209 recruit and No. 7 ATH in the cycle. He pledged in October. The longest-tenured commit in the class is Waco University three-star safety Davontrae Kirkland, who joined the fold last June.

“My connections are strong with the Baylor staff and the community,” Hoyt recently told Rivals. “Some things that are exciting me about Baylor are the winning traditions and the mission to get back to that!”