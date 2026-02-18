4-star QB Peter Bourque decommits from Michigan
Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque has decommitted from Michigan, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett confirms.
He was pledged to the Wolverines since Aug. 11, but is now back on the board between his junior and senior seasons. Bourque originally committed to the former U-M staff led by Sherrone Moore.
Bourque is the No. 91 overall prospect and No. 8 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked recruit out of Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder didn’t immediately back off his pledge following the coaching change in Ann Arbor, but he did tell Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong last month that he was hearing from plenty of programs.
“I’m keeping my options kind of open, hearing everything from everyone,” Bourque said. “I’ve been hearing a lot from Penn State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, a little bit from Georgia as well.”
The old staff played a pivotal role in his early decision last summer.
“The program history of Michigan is unlike many, and the school is top-tier,” Bourque told Wiltfong upon committing. “I’m also a huge fan of the coaching staff there. I’ve been fortunate enough to form a great relationship with them.”
Bourque’s decision leaves new head coach Kyle Whittingham and Co. with three commits in the 2027 cycle: Muskegon (Mich.) four-star EDGE Recarder Kitchen, Southlake (Texas) Carroll three-star interior offensive lineman Tristan Dare and Saline (Mich.) three-star IOL Louis Esposito.
Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong has more from Bourque on his decision and schools in the mix moving forward here.