4-star QB Trey Tagliaferri decommits from Notre Dame 

2028 quarterback Trey Tagliaferri from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, made his commitment to Marcus Freeman’s program public back on June 25. He privately committed to the Irish on Father’s Day weekend.

But now the New Jersey native is no longer in the Notre Dame class after announcing his decommitment from the program.

In 11-games during his sophomore season, Tagliaferri completed 131 of 211 passes for 2,215 yards with 29 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. He added a score on the ground as well.

He was named to the 2025 N.J. Football All-State third-team offense, 2025 Jersey Sports Zone’s Non-Public Offense, 2025 All-Bergen County first-team offense and 2025 Super Football All-Division first-team offense.

Notre Dame currently has four-star Vero Beach, Florida, native Champ Monds committed in its 2027 class.