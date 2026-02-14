Oregon beats out Texas, Texas A&M for 4-star RB Cadarius McMiller

Oregon has struck again in the football-rich state of Texas, landing four-star running back Cadarius McMiller, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

The Navy All-American chose the Ducks over offers from Texas, Texas A&M, SMU and more than a dozen other programs. McMiller is coming off a junior season where he finished with 108 carries for 943 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He also added 11 receptions for 186 yards and three more scores.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Cadarius McMiller has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 200 RB from Tyler, TX chose the Ducks over Texas, SMU, and Texas A&M



McMiller was offered by the Ducks last fall, and seen his recruitment grow since then. In January alone, he picked up seven new FBS offers, but ultimately has chosen Dan Lanning and Co. over a host of other suitors.

He is the fourth Rivals300 commit early in the cycle for the Ducks, joining defensive lineman Cam Pritchett, offensive tackle Drew Fielder, and athlete Sam Ngata. They also have a commitment from massive offensive tackle prospect Avery Michael out of Turlock (Calif.).

The Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, tabs McMiller as the No. 253 overall prospect nationally in his class, as well as the No. 18 running back.

Ducks continue to have success in Texas

Rivals, however, is higher on the other services, ranking him as the country’s No. 173 recruit and No. 15 player at his position. McMiller is also one of the fastest ‘backs in the Lone Star State, clocking a 10.59 100-meter dash time as a sophomore last spring.

He becomes the third commitment in the past two cycles from Texas for Oregon, which has mined talent from across the country under Lanning. Last cycle, they poached five-star wideout Jalen Lott away from the Longhorns, as well as four-star running back Tradarian Ball.

In 2025, they signed Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver Dakorien Moore and top-100 cornerback Dorian Brew from the state as well. As a freshman last season, Moore was Oregon’s fourth-leading receiver with 34 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns.