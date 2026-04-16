4-star RB Christian Alexander commits to Mississippi State

Tunica (Miss.) Rosa Fort four-star running back Christian Alexander has committed to Mississippi State, he announced on Thursday morning.

He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Cincinnati, UCF, Colorado and others. “I’m staying home,” he wrote on X revealing his commitment.

Alexander is the No. 222 overall prospect and No. 12 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 recruit in Mississippi.

It’s the biggest recruiting win of the cycle thus far for Jeff Lebby and MSU. Alexander has taken a bevy of trips to Starkville and the in-state program was trending up with the blue-chipper this spring. He’s now in the fold.

“They are still on top,” Alexander told Rivals’ Chad Simmons after visiting MSU last month. “The hospitality was a big highlight. They made me feel at home and very welcomed.”

As a junior for Rosa Fort, Alexander rushed for over 1,300 yards and 21 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He also threw for three touchdowns and has 47 total scores across his last two seasons.

Alexander is the highest-ranked commit in State’s 2027 class. He becomes commit No. 6 overall, joining a pledge list that ranks inside the top 40 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings early on.

Other prospects committed to Mississippi State early on include: Ridgeland (Miss.) Rivals four-star athlete Trae Collins, Cleveland (Miss.) Central three-star wide receiver Javarious Griffin, Atlanta Westlake three-star cornerback Brandon Allen Jr., Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale three-star safety Hudson Fuqua and Madison (Miss.) Madison-Ridgeland three-star interior offensive lineman Caleb Unger.

Rivals’ Chad Simmons has more on Alexander’s decision here.