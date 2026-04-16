4-star RB Christian Alexander stays home, commits to Mississippi State

This one had been building for a long time.

Since Mississippi State offered Christian Alexander, the Bulldogs positioned themselves at the top of his list — and after countless visits to Starkville, the four-star running back out of Tunica (Miss.) Rosa Fort has made it official.

“I’m staying home,” Alexander told Rivals.

The No. 222 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking has been a major priority for head coach Jeff Lebby and his staff, and that consistency paid off.

“Coach Lebby made me feel at home,” Alexander said. “He has recruited me hard and always has time to talk to me.”

That connection stood out throughout the process.

“He’s a great coach, and I like his offense a lot,” Alexander said.

Familiarity with the program only strengthened his decision.

Alexander made multiple trips to Starkville, building comfort with the staff, the scheme and the overall environment.

On his most recent visit, everything clicked once again.

“They are still on top,” he said. “The hospitality was a big highlight. They made me feel at home and very welcomed.”