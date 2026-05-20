4-star RB Gary Walker commits to the Clemson Tigers

Gary Walker’s recruitment exploded this off-season after helping lead Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside to a state championship in December.

The four-star running back quickly emerged as one of the top backs in the country, piled up a long list of major offers and became a priority target for programs across the nation. LSU made a late offer in the process, but those Tigers arrived too late.

Walker is headed to Clemson.

The No. 8 running back and No. 159 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking committed to Dabo Swinney’s program over Penn State and others after building strong relationships in Clemson and buying into the culture surrounding the program.

Walker visited Clemson twice during the recruiting process, and both trips strengthened his confidence in the Tigers.

“Clemson has a relationship-culture with a detailed-process environment,” Walker told Rivals. “Both times when visiting, I was able to have detailed conversations with the staff, players and learn about the academics.

After Clemson offered, they never let off the gas. What they are about played a big role in his decision.

“The consistency of the culture that has been established at Clemson is what separates Clemson. I started this recruiting process with a private, non-negotiable list,” Walker said. “This choice supports my non-negotiables list.

“Their emphasis on Jesus Christ, my relationships with the coaching staff and the culture around the program are three things that really stand out about Clemson.”

Clemson’s staff played a big role in Walker’s commitment

Running backs coach CJ Spiller played a major role throughout the process as well. Coach Swinney did as well.

“What I like most about Coach Spiller is how calm he is. He never seems too high or too low, and the way he talks just gives you confidence. He keeps it real, makes you feel comfortable, and you can tell he’s been through it before as both a player and coach.

“With Coach Dabo, he has established a culture that supports players on and off-field goals. He’s passionate about Clemson and about developing young men.

“When you talk to him, you can tell the culture there starts with him.”

It has been a big week for Clemson, with commitments from Walker and Top 100 safety Jarrell Chandler. They will have momentum going into their biggest official visit weekend of May 29.