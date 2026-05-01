4-star RB Moonie Gipson commits to Georgia Tech

Kennesaw (Ga.) Kell four-star running back Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson has committed to Georgia Tech, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the in-state Yellow Jackets over Auburn and Virginia Tech, among numerous other Power Four offers.

Gipson is the No. 268 overall prospect and No. 19 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 27 player in the Peach State.

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The 5-foot-8.5, 210-pounder becomes commit No. 1 for Brent Key and Co. this cycle. He was back on The Flats this spring and is opting to stay home at the next level in a big-time win for the ACC program.

“Georgia Tech is very high on my board right now and it’s a school I’m taking very seriously,” Gipson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in March. “This visit was great. I really enjoyed being back on campus and being around the staff and players. The energy around the program was great and it felt like a place where you can really develop.”

As a junior for the Kell Longhorns, Gipson rushed for over 1,900 yards and 25 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He also turned 11 receptions into 280 yards and three scores. Across the last three seasons, Gipson has accrued over 4,800 total yards and 62 touchdowns.

The blue-chip burner could become a catalyst for GT on the recruiting trail. The Yellow Jackets signed the nation’s No. 24 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, but finished at No. 38 last cycle.

This story will be updated.