4-star RB Nigel Newkirk shuts down recruitment, commits to Alabama after official visit

Nigel Newkirk didn’t need to wait until July 1.

The four-star running back from Gainesville (Ga.) entered his official visit to Alabama with plans to make a decision later this summer. Instead, the No. 89 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking left Tuscaloosa knowing exactly where he wanted to play his college football.

Newkirk committed to Alabama over the weekend and has officially shut down his recruitment.

The decision did not come as a surprise to those closest to his recruitment. Alabama had occupied a spot at or near the top of his list for a long time.

“They’ve always been in front,” Newkirk said. “Alabama has always been up there. They have always shown love, they have always made me feel wanted, and my visits there were always great.

“I have been there around 10 times, and I have strong relationships with the coaches, and I am very comfortable there. It just feels like a family. It’s easy to adapt. Tuscaloosa is a great place for me.”

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While Alabama had long been the team to beat, the official visit pushed him across the finish line.

“I just saw everything that I wanted to see. God was just telling me to go ahead and pull the trigger and do it now.

“Before this visit, I planned to take his recruitment to July 1. By the end of the weekend, I knew there was no reason to wait. This whole visit gave me a different feeling. Before the visit, I was still expecting July 1. This weekend changed it.”

Now, the recruitment is over.

“I am done,” Newkirk said when asked if he planned to take any more visits. “Alabama separated itself for me. It’s more than football with them. They develop and they’re going to win. Whatever it takes, they’re going to win.”

Relationships mattered in Newkirk’s decision

Running backs coach Robert Gillespie played a major role in the decision. Their relationship dates back to camp visits and has only strengthened over time.

“Our relationship is so tight,” Newkirk said. “It’s almost like a second father. Then as a coach, I think he’s so detailed when teaching you the game. The run schemes, formations, what the defense is doing and stuff like that.”

Head coach Kalen DeBoer made a strong impression as well.

“He’s always happy and smiling off the field,” Newkirk said. “But when we’re on the field, it’s a whole different him.”

Alabama battled several national powers for Newkirk’s commitment, including Ohio State, but one factor ultimately pushed the Crimson Tide over the top.

“I’d say probably their history,” Newkirk said. “Their history is just so consistent. They win, and they produce running backs.”