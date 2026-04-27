4-star RB SaRod Baker commits to Texas Tech

DeSoto (Texas) four-star running back SaRod Baker has committed to Texas Tech, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Monday.

He chose the Red Raiders over Texas and Texas A&M, among plenty of other high-profile offers.

Baker is the No. 146 overall prospect and No. 6 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 19 player in Texas.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The 5-foot-9.5, 195-pounder joins a TTU class that ranks No. 2 in the nation, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He becomes commit No. 8 and is the seventh top-200 prospect to join the fold in Lubbock.

“A lot stood out, really,” Baker told Ben Golan of RedRaiderSports.com after visiting TTU earlier this month. “Just me being there was a blessing, first off, and I feel like they treated me like family up there. They welcomed me in with open arms. I was sitting in the running back room, it actually made me seem like I was already at the school. So just them showing me that, I feel like that could be a place that I could be at.”

Baker is coming off a monstrous junior season. Playing for DeSoto, one of the top high school football programs in the nation, he rushed for over 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns, threw for nearly 500 yards and four scores and also caught 18 passes for 242 yards and two scores, per MaxPreps.

More on Texas Tech’s 2027 class

Loaded is one word to describe head coach Joey McGuire’s haul so far this cycle.

It all starts with Cedar Hill (Texas) Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, the No. 1 overall prospect in the cycle. He made an early pledge to the Red Raiders back in October, and while he’s continued to visit elsewhere, he remains in the mix heading into the summer.

“Coach McGuire … he used to be my coach at high school, so I’ve had that connection,” Brewster told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. “It’s all been love every time I go up to Lubbock. I’m looking forward to being in the atmosphere. I’ve never been there for a game, so I want to see how the atmosphere is.”

Brewster is an instant-impact disruptor in the trenches. He’s flanked at the top of TTU’s class by Baltimore St. Frances Academy five-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney, who pledged earlier this month. He’s now the No. 21 recruit and No. 3 EDGE in the nation.

Palestine (Texas) Westwood four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant jumped in the fold at the beginning of November and is the No. 4 QB in the cycle to date. He set a single-season passing yards record for his high school and continues to bolster his stock. He very well could be the signal-caller of the future in Lubbock.

Three more big-time in-state prospects are already in the mix, too. Humble Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. is Rivals’ No. 22 recruit and No. 3 WR. Lake Dallas DeSoto four-star DL K’Adrian Redmond and Houston Langham Creek four-star linebacker Jhadyn Nelson are both top-20 players at their positions. Baker now joins that pack.