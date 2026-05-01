4-star RB Ty Keys commits to Miami Hurricanes

Poplarville (Miss.) four-star running back Ty Keys has committed to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over Florida State, Ole Miss and a slew of other Power Four offers.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder was considered a slight lean to the rival Seminoles earlier this spring, but Miami surged up his list and recent weeks and has now secured one of the country’s best running back prospects in the 2027 class.

Miami’s offense, along with the connections Keys has built with multiple members of the coaching staff, were key factors in the ‘Canes move.

“I really like the offense,” Keys told CaneSport last month. “Miami always has a good offensive line. I really like that. I think I’m like Mark Fletcher. I like how Mark stepped up and was a leader. They were amazing running the ball last year.”

The no-nonsense approach from Cristobal, who just led Miami to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, really appeals to Keys as well.

“Coach Mario Cristobal is a coach who tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Miami always has a great offensive line too, and that is great for a running back. Coach Matt Favian Upshaw is cool too and we have been talking more since he got there.”

Hurricanes add a dynamic running back to top-10 class

Keys is the No. 197 overall prospect and No. 11 running back in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 player in Mississippi.

Rivals, however, is a bit higher on him than both 247Sports and ESPN. In the recently updated Rivals300 rankings, he was tabbed as the nation’s No. 142 prospect and No. 9 RB.

Keys was one of the Magnolia State’s premier backs as a junior, rushing for 3,285 yards, averaging 10.9 yards per carry and scoring 45 rushing touchdowns for Poplarville. With him in the fold, Miami moves back into the top-10 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

The ‘Canes class is headlined by five-star wideout Nick Lennear, the nation’s No. 2 QB Israel Abrams, and now Keys, a major stock-riser in recent months.