4-star RB Tyson Robinson commits to Michigan: 'It felt like the place for me'

There was a big shift in Tyson Robinson‘s recruitment this spring.

After back-to-back visits to Michigan, the four-star running back out of Brandon (Miss.) made his decision, committing to the Wolverines over a strong group that included Alabama and Tennessee.

Robinson, ranked No. 210 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, saw everything he needed in Ann Arbor.

“The first visit opened my eyes,” Robinson told Rivals. “I went up there the first weekend and saw a lot. Then I went back the next weekend, and it felt like the place for me.

“I had more one-on-one time with Coach Alford on that second visit. He was teaching me things I hadn’t seen before — things that could change my game. That made a big difference.

“Being around him, seeing the campus one more time, and just getting more time there gave me that feeling.”

Running backs coach Tony Alford played a central role throughout the process.

“Coach Alford really sold it. He’s consistent, and you can see what he’s done with running backs. Our connection goes back to last year. He was recruiting me when the old staff was there, then he stayed with the new staff and he really turned it up.

“We talked a lot, I learned more about him, then this spring, Coach Alford really came hard. He is just a great coach who is easy to talk to, but coaches hard and gets the best out of his players. Coach Alford played a huge role in my commitment.”

The fit on the field mattered just as much as the connections off of it.

“They showed me how I fit and the opportunity I’ll have,” Robinson said. “I’ll have a chance to play early… that’s big. Teaming up with Savion Hiter will be great. They have a plan for us to work together in the office, the room is open for competition and how I fit just made things right.”

Playing in Ann Arbor excited Robinson

Beyond the coaching staff and development, the environment made an impression.

“It is the Big House… It’s huge. I didn’t know what to expect when I went up there. They have a lot of history, but the stadium is massive, and I will get to play in that. And the fans — they were hitting me up nonstop. That showed me how much it means there. They have a lot of love up there.”

In the end, three things pushed Michigan to the top.

“Coach Alford, the opportunity and just feeling comfortable,” Robinson said. “I can see myself there. Michigan is just different. It was a different feeling for when I was up there.”

Robinson chose Michigan after evaluating more than 40 offers, and he made the call before official visits, a growing trend among top prospects.