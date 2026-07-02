4-star RB Yoshawn Hudson backs off pledge to Mississippi State, reopens his recruitment

Winona (Miss.) four-star running back Yoshawn Hudson is back on the market.

Just weeks after committing to Mississippi State in June, the Rivals300 prospect announced he has reopened his recruitment and will once again explore his options heading into his senior season.

Hudson, the No. 194 prospect in the Rivals300, said his focus now shifts to helping Winona compete for a championship while allowing his recruitment to develop naturally.

“My plan now is just looking forward to my senior season, balling out and trying to win a championship,” Hudson told Rivals. “That’s my main focus right now. I want to make the right decision for me and my family and for my future.”

Hudson committed to the Bulldogs in June after an official visit, but ultimately decided the situation was no longer the right fit.

“It just wasn’t going as planned. My feelings changed a little. I still like the school and the coaches, but things changed a little. I want to take more time.”

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Although he has backed off his pledge, Hudson said he is not rushing into another commitment. Instead, he plans to let his senior season play out while evaluating new opportunities.

“I’m going to let schools come see my talent,” he said. “I know I have talent, and I just want somebody to give me an opportunity. I’ll let God do His work, I’m going to do my part and have a great senior season.”

Hudson added that Tennessee, USF and Virginia have been in contact since he reopened his recruitment, though he expects additional schools to enter the picture during the fall.

Mississippi State, however, may not be completely out of the race.

“There’s a possibility they have a chance to get me back. It’s a great school. Things just have to go right over there because right now they’re not going to plan.

“All schools that recruit me will have a chance.”