4-star RB Yoshawn Hudson commits to Mississippi State: 'It’s like a big family'

Mississippi State made Yoshawn Hudson a priority long before offering him, and that persistence paid off in a big way.

The four-star running back from Winona (Miss.) has committed to the Bulldogs right after his official visit to Starkville, giving Jeff Lebby and his staff one of the state’s top remaining prospects. Hudson ranks as the No. 194 prospect in the Rivals300 and chose to stay home after Mississippi State built momentum throughout the spring.

Although the Bulldogs didn’t extend an offer until the end of May, the coaching staff had already established a strong relationship with the standout back.

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That groundwork carried into his official visit, where Mississippi State reinforced its vision for Hudson and ultimately secured his pledge before he left campus.

Family atmosphere also played a major role in the decision.

“It’s like a family, like a big family,” Hudson told Rivals. “They show you love all the time, and they want to make sure their players are all right.”

Hudson came away equally impressed with Lebby’s authenticity and consistency.

“The same way you see him the first time you meet him is the same way he’s going to be,” Hudson said. “That’s very big. He’s always himself, and he’s a great offensive mind.”

Mississippi State beat out finalists including Cincinnati and Texas State for Hudson’s commitment, while also fending off interest from several other programs.

Just as important as the football fit was the opportunity to represent his home state.

“It’s big,” Hudson said. “I feel like I can bring something to Mississippi State. Me and Christian Alexander playing together, I feel like that would be great. We’re trying to turn Starkville back to how it used to be.”