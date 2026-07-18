4-star safety Adryan Cole fulfills childhood dream with Georgia commitment

Georgia kept another elite in-state defender home.

Kirby Smart and his staff made four-star safety Adryan Cole of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County a top priority, and he chose the Bulldogs over Florida, LSU and Ole Miss.

Ranked No. 80 in the Rivals300, Cole pointed to relationships and player development as the deciding factors.

“I’ve been building relationships with Georgia since I was in seventh grade,” Cole told Rivals. “That’s never changed, and I know I’ll get developed there. My relationships with T-Rob (Travaris Robinson), Coach Thacker and Kirby were major factors in my decision.

“T-Rob is almost like an uncle to me. He’s really down to earth and real with everything. I like how he coaches too. He knows what he’s doing, and he’s just a great coach overall.

“Coach Thacker is a cool guy who knows my position too. He has been really involved with my recruitment.

“Then there is Coach Kirby. My relationship with him just kept building. He’ll coach you hard, but he also shows you love. That’s something I respect from a head coach. Playing for him will make me a lot better.”

Cole made up his mind after his last visit to Athens

Cole had different schools high on his list at different times, but one was always Georgia. On his official visit in the middle of June is when his mind was made up.

“I always had that feeling, the day after my official visit to Georgia, I knew,” he said. “I just didn’t want to rush my decision, but Georgia has always been in my head.

“Spending time with players, talks with the coaches and a deep conversation with T-Rob really put Georgia up there for me.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

For the lifelong Georgia fan, staying home carries special significance.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for Georgia,” Cole said. “Now I get to make that dream come true.

“I get to go to Georgia, and I’m looking forward to trying to win a national championship with some of my guys,” he said. “Growing up and playing with players like Waylon Wootenm, and then getting to do it again at Georgia — that’s special.”