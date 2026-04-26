4-star safety Corey Hadley commits to Nebraska

Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek four-star safety Corey Hadley told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he has committed to Nebraska.

He chose the Huskers over Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and others.

Hadley is the No. 107 overall prospect and No. 7 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 9 recruit in Georgia.

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The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder, who has a longstanding relationship with Nebraska position coach Addison Williams, has taken myriad visits to Lincoln throughout his recruitment and is now locking in with head coach Matt Rhule, Williams and Co.

The Huskers had been trending for Hadley for some time and have now closed the deal with the Peach State blue-chipper.

“When you go there, it’s a place where you’re focused and just play football,” Hadley previously told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They’ll build you up and let you play ball. It definitely catches my eye out there. Coach Addison Williams and I have known each other for a while. My first camp was UCF when he was there, so our relationship goes back. We have a good connection and I like how they do things out there at Nebraska.”

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Hadley becomes one of Nebraska’s highest-ranked commits this cycle and forms an elite safety duo alongside four-star Tory Pittman, the No. 54 recruit and No. 3 safety in the cycle. Pittman has been in the mix since last August.

“It means a lot to stay home and play for Nebraska,” Pittman told Rivals’ Greg Smith about his decision. “It gives me the opportunity to put Nebraska on the map. Get Nebraska more out there and get back to what Nebraska used to be.”

Joining Pittman at the top of the class is four-star quarterback Trae Taylor. The No. 6 QB in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Taylor has been committed since last May and is one of the more vocal recruiters in the nation. He’s also set to transfer to Millard South in Omaha for his senior season.

Nebraska has a top-15 class early on, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Other top commits include Raleigh (N.C.) Rolesville four-star running back Amir Brown, Omaha Millard South three-star wide receiver Tay Ellis and Omaha Millard North three-star offensive tackle Matt Erickson.

Nebraska’s up-to-date 2027 class can be seen here.