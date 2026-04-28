4-star safety Darrell Mattison decommits from Michigan

Chicago Morgan Park four-star safety Darrell Mattison has decommitted from Michigan, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He was pledged to the Wolverines for just over a month, but is now back on the board amidst a fervent push from Ole Miss. He was in Oxford visiting the Rebels earlier this month.

Mattison is the No. 340 overall prospect and No. 31 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 15 player in Illinois.

Earlier this month, OMSpirit’s Zach Berry reported that momentum was beginning to swing in favor of Ole Miss for Mattison. The blue-chipper has kept a quiet recruitment since his pledge to Michigan, but the Rebels have chipped away and are working to add him to the fold.

Ole Miss was in the mix for Mattison prior to his commitment to U-M last month. He was first offered by the SEC program in November and kept contact with Golding and Co. despite the departure of Lane Kiffin.

Mattison’s decision leaves Michigan with five commits in its 2027 class. Las Vegas Centennial three-star safety Maxwell Miles is now the lone defensive back committed to the Wolverines. The class ranks No. 25 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Ole Miss is right behind at No. 27 in the team rankings. The Rebels have seven commits in the mix to date. The class can be seen here.

Darrell Mattison Scouting Report

Rivals’ Allen Trieu previously wrote this of Mattison as a prospect:

“Former wide receiver who brings those ball skills to the defensive side of the ball. Rangy, instinctive prospect who can be a center-fielder and take away the middle of the field. No verified speed but shows closing ability to the ball. Fluid, changes direction well. Willing tackler and plays with some physicality but needs to add weight and get stronger. Makes a lot of plays, gets his hands on a lot of passes, and should be high-level starting free safety type with some room for moving around in college.”

As a junior, Mattison finished with 47 tackles, five interceptions and three pass breakups to help lead Morgan Park to a 9-5 finish.