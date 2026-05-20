4-star safety Gabe Jenkins commits to Colorado: 'It is just different out there'

Colorado’s massive official visit weekend in Boulder is already paying off on the recruiting trail.

Just days after, EDGE Ba’Roc Willis committed to the Buffaloes following his visit. Colorado has landed another major defensive piece in Gabe Jenkins. The four-star out of Imani Christian Academy has committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffs.

Jenkins, the No. 10 prospect in Pennsylvania, chose Colorado over Penn State, Michigan and Georgia after a strong official visit this past weekend completely shifted the momentum in his recruitment.

Colorado initially entered the picture in January after defensive backs coach Rashad Rich made the transition from Penn State to Colorado. Jenkins was committed to Penn State before the coaching change last fall.

“Coach Rich from Penn State, he went over there to Colorado, and I got connected with him,” Jenkins said. “He just put me on the staff, and that is where things started with Colorado.”

Jenkins made his first trip to Boulder shortly after during Junior Day, and the Buffaloes immediately made a strong impression.

“They were showing me a lot of love. The culture is nice up there. It was different. I saw what Colorado was like, I knew I liked it, and it was a school I knew I was interested in.”

That first visit helped establish Colorado as a serious contender, but the official visit sealed the deal.

“It was on my official visit this past weekend that I knew. They were showing so much love. So many coaches have been recruiting me, they spent a lot of time with me on the visit, and it is just different out there.”

The staff played a big role in the decision. From who they are to how they made him feel to their plan for him.

“I was with Coach Vonn [Bell], Coach Rich, Coach Box, Deion Sanders — it is a great staff,” he said. “Coach Prime is a good coach and kept it real with me. He was great to talk to, and he is a great coach, but the assistant coaches were so big in my decision.

“They have made me feel so wanted. They have a plan for me at strong safety, they feel I could play a little offense. I really like the fit.”

The atmosphere in Boulder also appealed strongly to the Pennsylvania standout.

“Coming from Pittsburgh, you’re going to experience something new,” Jenkins said. “Colorado is different. You got the mountains, got the snow in the background.

“It is a great place for me. They were willing to invest in my family, and the feeling out there was great. My family was out there, and they loved it too.”