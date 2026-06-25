4-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey to commit live with Rivals this weekend

This Saturday, June 27, Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey will announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

His final two schools remain the same. Clemson and Georgia have been wrestling for momentum with the Yellowhammer State star this summer and one of those programs will nab his pledge in the coming days.

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Dabo Swinney and the Tigers currently have the edge, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Aparicio-Bailey took official visits to both schools weeks ago.

He is the No. 174 overall prospect and No. 14 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 recruit in Alabama.

The likes of Auburn, South Carolina and Florida were also previously involved in Aparicio-Bailey’s recruitment, but it’s Georgia that emerged from the SEC contenders. Clemson has been at the top of the pack for some time and is looking to pluck him out of SEC country.

“Those two schools best fit me as a player, scheme-wise,” Aparicio-Bailey told Rivals’ Chad Simmons earlier this month. “And just the atmosphere they have in the building, they’re the two best out of everybody.”

“I feel like I have everything answered from both schools,” he added. “Now it’s just me and my family thinking through everything. I think it comes down to relationships and what school I can be the happiest at.”

After weighing his options, Aparicio-Bailey will announce his decision live with Rivals this weekend.

Scouting Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

Rivals’ Greg Biggins wrote this about Aparicio-Bailey as a prospect back in May:

“Versatile defensive back with a really nice all around game. Has a safety frame but a corner skill set and could legitimately play anywhere in the secondary. Plays more safety in order ti impact the game more but being recruited more as a corner. Long and rangy and covers a ton of ground. Gets great jumps on the ball and is one of the more instinctive defensive backs in the country. Flys off the hash and shows knock back ability at the point of contact. Plays the ball well in the air and is able to cover down the field without being to handsy. Has shown at various 7v7 events he’s very capable as a potential lock down corner.

…Strong in press coverage and can bully opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage. Does a nice job high pointing the football and flashes big play ability with the ball in his hands. Big frame and still filling out and his likely college position will be determined by how much size he puts on over the next few years. Very talented around player and should see the field early in his college career.”