4-star safety Kaleb Elkins logs spring visit to Mizzou

Earlier this week, Indianapolis Warren Central four-star safety Kaleb Elkins trimmed his list of top schools down to six.

Missouri made the cut for the 6-foot-1.5, 185-pounder. As Elkins enters a crucial phase in his recruitment, the Tigers remained top of mind as he visited Columbia to take in spring practice this weekend.

Clearly the trip went well, as Elkins made it known on social media that he’s excited to return for an official visit this summer:

“It was great. Loved the vibe,” Elkins told MizzouToday’s Kenny Van Doren on Sunday.

Safeties coach Jacob Yoro spent time with Elkins this weekend and is leading the charge for the Tigers. Elkins continues to build a relationship with the Mizzou staff, including Yoro, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and assistant linebackers coach Chris Ball.

“He’s very straight forward. No nonsense. Great energy,” Elkins said of Yoro.

“Love Coach Drink and Coach Ball!,” he added. “Everybody in the building seems to all be on the same page. Oh and the food was great! My mom says you can tell a lot about people by what they feed you.”

Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Vanderbilt are also in Elkins’ top six. This weekend, he spoke with TheHoosier.com’s Zach Browning and detailed his interest in his top contenders.

It remains to be seen when Elkins will lock in his official visits. The Buckeyes currently have the slight edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but Mizzou is squarely in the mix.

Elkins is the No. 339 overall prospect and No. 28 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Indiana.

Rivals ranks him higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 166 recruit, No. 18 safety and No. 3 player in the Hoosier State, per the updated Rivals300.

In 10 games as a junior for Warren Central, Elkins nabbed a pair of interceptions and tallied 29 total tackles, per MaxPreps. He’s got over 60 tackles, 14 pass deflections and eight interceptions across his last two seasons.

Warren Central head coach JT Whitaker previously said this of Elkins when speaking with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong:

“He is a three-sport athlete who started on basketball team and jumps 22-plus feet on the track. In football I love that he has the hitting ability of a safety and the cover ability of a top end corner. He is legit 6-foot-2 with long arms and can windmill dunk a basketball. At wide receiver he has natural hands and is going to win most 50-50 balls.”

To date, Mizzou has three commits in its 2027 class: Omaha (Neb.) Westside three-star quarterback Braylen Warren, Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star interior offensive lineman Lual Aleu and East St. Louis (Ill.) three-star safety Jabarri Lofton.

Warren, an Elite 11 Finals invitee, is the No. 36 QB and No. 2 player in Nebraska this cycle. He chose head coach Eli Drinkwitz and Co. back in December and remains locked in despite changes on the staff.