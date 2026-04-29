4-star safety Marquis Bryant commits to Kentucky: 'They checked all my boxes'

Marquis Bryant has made his decision. The one-time North Carolina commit visited Lexington one time earlier this spring, and the four-star safety out of Rolesville (N.C.) has committed to Kentucky.

Kentucky made its move at the right time for the No. 27 safety in the country and the No. 284 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“They came back in when the new staff got there and re-offered me,” Bryant told Rivals. “They told me to come up there with an open mind, and that’s what I did.”

The first trip to Lexington earlier this month changed everything.

“They blew me away,” he said. “Me and my family loved it. It had everything we were looking for. They checked all the boxes.

“The overall environment stood out immediately. The way the staff and players treat each other — it’s all one. There’s no division in the building or outside of it.”

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That culture, paired with the opportunity in the SEC, helped solidify the decision.

“I want to play at the highest level,” he said. “Going against the best in the SEC, that’s what I’m looking for. I saw the environment, I loved the coaches, and there was no reason to wait. Kentucky is a great place for me. They checked all of my boxes.”

The staff played a big role in Marquis Bryant’s decision

Development also played a major role, especially with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

“His resume is crazy,” Bryant said. “The players he’s coached, the defenses he’s run, the connections he has — that stood out.”

Bryant leaned heavily on that relationship.

“The knowledge he has really carried weight with me,” he said. “Coach Bateman was at North Carolina, then Texas A&M, before he got to Kentucky, so I have known him at both of those schools. We have been talking for a while, so that relationship meant a lot in this decision.”

Head coach Will Stein also made a strong impression with his vision for the program.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Bryant said. “What he did at Oregon, running that offense — that showed me a lot.

“He and his staff have a plan to change the program. I think we can do something special.”

Now committed, Bryant is locked in on helping build that vision.

“I’m all Kentucky,” he said.