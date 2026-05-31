4-star safety Mekhi Williams decommits from Florida State

Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard four-star safety Mekhi Williams announced his decommitment from Florida State on Sunday morning. He had been pledged to the Seminoles for over 14 months.

Williams is coming off an official visit to Wisconsin this weekend. The Badgers have been in pursuit of a flip, as have the likes of Nebraska, Maryland and LSU.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but God has a plan for me and I know this is the best decision for myself. Thank you God for the opportunity and I just wanna thank you in advance. I just wanna thank all the coaches for the opportunity to be a part of your program. After careful consideration, and a long talk with my family, I have decided to decommit and will not be attending Florida State,” Williams wrote on X announcing his decision.

“I truly appreciate the time, effort, and support you have shown me throughout the process. I wish the program success. Thanks again to the coaches for everything.”

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Williams is the No. 180 overall prospect and No. 14 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 19 player in Florida and was the top-ranked prospect in FSU’s class.

Wisconsin among those pushing for Williams

The Badgers have garnered some steam in Williams’ recruitment and have now had him in Madison for two visits in the last two months. He dawned Wisconsin gear on his OV this weekend:

“Wisconsin was a great place all-around,” Williams told Evan Flood of Badger Blitz after visiting last month. “The atmosphere was great. I loved how everyone welcomed me. It’s just great all-around.”

FSU won out very early for Williams’ commitment, and while it stuck for over a year, the in-state school was unable to keep the blue-chip ballhawk in the fold. He’s now returned to Maryland and Wisconsin and also has an official visit to Nebraska set for the weekend of June 12.

The Seminoles are now back down to seven commitments this cycle. They did land three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr. earlier on Sunday. FSU now has the No. 39 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s good for No. 9 in the ACC. Just two four-stars are in the class following Williams’ decision to decommit.