4-star safety Tavares Harrington sets commitment date

Chicago Mount Carmel four-star safety Tavares Harrington is one of the top prospects in the Midwest this cycle and he’s closing on in a decision.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder tells Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith that he will announce his commitment on May 22. He will choose between three schools: Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Harrington is the No. 124 overall prospect and No. 8 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 recruit in Illinois.

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Harrington had previously announced a top five earlier this month, which also included Auburn and Ole Miss. He’s now narrowed his focus further and is set to come off the board in less than two weeks.

Update: Auburn and Ole Miss remain finalists for Harrington, according to Smith.

The blue-chip defensive back was on the road frequently this spring getting looks at his top contenders.

“I want to find a program with a great coach that is good with developing players at my position,” Harrington told Smith in March. “A coach that’s going to treat you like family and everything like that. He’s not gonna fake it when I’m like on these visits.

“I know some coaches change their whole personality when they get around the recruits, so I just wanna be with a real coach and somebody that’s gonna really develop me and give me a chance to play early.”

Harrington’s decision will come just over a week after his Mount Carmel teammate, four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell, announces his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel. The top-100 recruit is also considering Michigan and Notre Dame, as well as Arizona State and Missouri. Rivals has more on Burrell’s upcoming decision here.

Like Burrell, Harrington was originally planning to take some official visits and sort through his top programs before making a decision ahead of his senior season, but a May decision is now on deck.

Back in March, Harrington told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that Alabama and Notre Dame were atop his recruitment. The Fighting Irish entered this spring trending on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“Coach (Marcus) Freeman reminds me of my high school coach,” Harrington said. “He’s a player coach. He wants the best for his players. He’s big on the young staff. Coach J-Cod just got back. Coach Henry from Illinois making the move was big and they’ve just been recruiting me heavily.”