4-star SF Chris Washington Jr. commits to Tennessee

Chris Washington Jr., a four-star small forward in the 2026 class, has committed to Tennessee, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-8 senior out of Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro, TN originally committed to Alabama before reopening his recruitment in November.

He also received offers from Auburn, Villanova, Ole Miss, USC, SMU, Oregon, and others.

Washington is the No. 49 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 18 ranked small forward and the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee.

Washington a standout at NBPA Top-100 Camp

According to Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, Chris Washington Jr. was one of standouts from the NBPA Top-100 Camp last summer:

“Watching (Chris) in this event, it is easy to see why he is thought of with such lofty regards. Washington is listed in the 6-foot-8 range, he is a fluid athlete who has ball skills and touch. His game is still coming together, as he is tightening up his skill set. He averaged 15.2 points while giving some impressive highlight dunks.”

Jamie Shaw also evaluated Washington on the Under Armour Circuit:

“Chris Washington has a great frame with length and athletic fluidity. The intrigue with the 6-foot-8 wing is his motor and instincts. He is an active rebounder, collecting weak side blocked shots and deflections. His offense was in transition and in straight lines at the rim. He will need to continue developing his ball skills and shooting range, but the production is there with his length and motor.”