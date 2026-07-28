4-star SF Isaiah Santos commits to Minnesota

Isaiah Santos, a four-star small forward in the 2027 class, has committed to Minnesota, a source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-5 rising senior out of Seven Lakes (TX) picked the Gophers after recently making visits to both Colorado and Texas Tech. He also received offers from Illinois, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, UCF, Butler, and others.

Santos is ranked as the No. 84 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 23 ranked small forward, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

He becomes Minnesota’s first commitment to their 2027 class.

This summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit, Santos averaged 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field for AB Elite.

During his junior season at Seven Lakes (TX), he averaged 22.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, earning All-Greater Houston Player of the year.

While playing in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, Isaiah Santos helped lead Brazil to a bronze medal, averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

After finishing 11th in the Big Ten with an overall record of 15-18, the Gophers signed a five-man transfer portal class.













