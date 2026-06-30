4-star SF Kager Knueppel, brother of Kon Knueppel, commits to Duke

Four-star small forward Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of former Blue Devils star guard Kon Knueppel, has committed to Duke, he announced.

The 6-foot-10 rising senior out of Wisconsin Lutheran (WI) is one of the best shooters in the 2027 class, averaging 16.5 points while shooting over 50% from three for Team Herro on the EYBL Circuit.

Knueppel is ranked as the No. 44 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He chose the Blue Devils over offers from Purdue, Michigan, and others.

“Obviously they’re a winning program,” he previously said of Duke. “All the coaches are super awesome. I’ve been down there a lot of times and it’s super fun.”

Kager’s older brother Kon, starred for Duke during the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Kon went on to be the 4th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

Scouting Kager Knueppel

Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Knueppel several times this summer, writing this about him:

Kager Knueppel simply knows how to play. Nothing he does is outside of his comfort zone, and his shooting stroke is as deft as it comes. At 6-foot-9, Knueppel does not shy away from physicality. He put it on the floor to start the break, and he really… really shot the ball well finishing with 18 points on 4-7 shooting from 3 in Friday’s EYBL win with Team Herro.

Nothing that Kager Knueppel did today was out of character, but everything he did, he seemed to do at a high level. He protected the rim and rebounded his area very well on defense. Offensively, he started the break and really shot the ball at a high rate. The younger brother of Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, the 2027 prospect is very different. His skill set brings positional versatility with a good bit of upside. Knueppel finished with 17 points and 5 rebounds on 5 of 7 shooting from three in the win.





