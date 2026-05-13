4-star SF Kevin Thomas, former LSU signee, commits to North Carolina

Four-star small forward Kevin Thomas has committed to North Carolina, his agent KJ Smith told Rivals.

The 6-foot-7 senior out of Sagemont Prep (FL) visited Chapel Hill on Wednesday and has now officially pledged to new coach Mike Malone.

Thomas, a native of Pompano Beach, FL, was originally committed to LSU, but reopened his recruitment in late March following the coaching change that saw Will Wade return to Baton Rouge to replace outgoing head coach Matt McMahon.

He is ranked as the No. 94 overall recruit in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 35 ranked small forward in the class and the No. 15 player in the state of Florida.

Prior to his initial commitment to LSU, Thomas also received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma State, Dayton, Washington, Tennessee, Cal, Mississippi State, and others.

Thomas becomes the Tar Heels’ third high school commitment this cycle, joining four-star forward Maximo Adams (No. 25 nationally) and three-star guard Malloy Smith. UNC has also landed international center Sayon Keita as well as four transfers in the portal — Utah guard Terrence Brown, NC State guard Matt Able, Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas, and Northwestern center Cade Bennerman.

More on Thomas

Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw evaluated Thomas at USA Basketball last April and wrote the following about him:

Kevin Thomas is a twitchy athlete and was at his best getting downhill in transition. He showed some flashes in the half-court, but will need to continue working on making plays off movement. He has upside as a defender with some intriguing long-term traits to work with.