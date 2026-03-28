4-star SF Kevin Thomas requests release from LSU, reopening recruitment

Kevin Thomas, a four-star small forward in the 2026 class, has requested his release from LSU and will reopen his recruitment, his agent KJ Smith told Rivals.

On Thursday, LSU parted ways with head coach Matt McMahon and hired NC State’s Will Wade as his replacement. Due to the coaching change, Thomas has decided to re-evaluated his options.

The 6-foot-7 senior out of Sagemont Prep (FL) is ranked as the No. 91 overall recruit in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 35 ranked small forward in the class and the No. 14 player in the state of Florida.

Prior to choosing LSU, Thomas also considered Auburn, Florida State, and Miami.

More on Thomas

On3’s Jamie Shaw evaluated Thomas at USA Basketball last April and wrote the following about him:

Kevin Thomas is a twitchy athlete and was at his best getting downhill in transition. He showed some flashes in the half-court, but will need to continue working on making plays off movement. He has upside as a defender with some intriguing long-term traits to work with.







