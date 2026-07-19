4-star SF Vanderbilt commit Gabe Nesmith reclassifies to 2026, joining team for upcoming season

Four-star Vanderbilt small forward commit Gabe Nesmith, a top-20 recruit in the 2027 class, has reclassified to the 2026 class and will play for the Commodores this season, a source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-5 West Palm Beach, FL native, who most recently played for Overtime Elite (GA), first committed to Mark Byington in June. He chose to play for Vanderbilt over offers from Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Providence, Florida State, and others.

Nesmith is ranked as the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, making him the program’s highest-ranked commitment in nearly a decade. His ranking will now be re-evaluated following his move into the 2026 class.

Nesmith will join fellow incoming freshmen in four-star small forward Ethan Mgbako (No. 78 NATL), four-star point guard Anthony Brown (No. 79 NATL), and four-star center Jackson Sheffield (No. 106 NATL).

Mark Byington also signed five transfers: Missouri guard T.O. Barrett (8.6 PPG), Auburn forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (7.0 PPG), Colorado forward Bangot Dak (11.5 PPG), Washington State guard Ace Glass (16.4 PPG), and Nebraska forward Berke Buyuktuncel (6.5 PPG).

Nesmith on his commitment to Vanderbilt

In a previous interview with Rivals, Gabe Nesmith discussed his decision to choose the ‘Dores.

“I decided to commit to Vanderbilt because they can develop me and get me closer to my dreams,” he said. “The coaching staff was nice and so welcoming. They really have a plan for me I really liked everything about my visit and the recruitment was really personal and that was big for me and my family.”















