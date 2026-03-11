4-star SG Adam Oumiddoch, former St. John's signee, commits to Villanova
Adam Oumiddoch, a four-star shooting guard in the 2026 class, tells Rivals he’s committed to Villanova.
“Villanova really stood out because of the culture and the way they do things,” he said. “The style of play fits my game, and the relationship I built with the coaching staff made me feel like this was the best place for me all along.”
The 6-foot-5 senior out of Overtime Elite (GA) was previously signed with St. John’s before requesting his release last month.
Oumiddoch, an Arlington, Virginia native is ranked as the No. 60 overall player in the 2026 class, according to Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 14 ranked shooting guard.
He also received offers from LSU, Oregon, Illinois, and others.
During the regular season at Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch averaged 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He shot nearly 50% from the field.