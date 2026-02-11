4-star SG Adam Oumiddoch requests release from St. John's, reopening recruitment

Adam Oumiddoch, a four-star shooting guard in the 2026 class, has requested his release from St. John’s and will reopen his recruitment, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-5 senior out of Overtime Elite (GA) committed and signed with the Red Storm in November.

With Oumiddoch now back on the board, St. John’s now has zero commitments in the 2026 class.

Prior to choosing Rick Pitino and the Johnnies, Oumiddoch considered Illinois, LSU, Oregon, and Villanova.

The Arlington, Virginia native is ranked as the No. 58 overall player in the 2026 class, according to Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 15 ranked shooting guard.

During the regular season at Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch averaged 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He shot nearly 50% from the field.

St. John’s is currently 19-5 on the season and are 12-1 in Big East play, tied for first place with UConn.



