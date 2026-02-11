4-star SG Adam Oumiddoch requests release from St. John's, reopening recruitment
Adam Oumiddoch, a four-star shooting guard in the 2026 class, has requested his release from St. John’s and will reopen his recruitment, he told Rivals.
The 6-foot-5 senior out of Overtime Elite (GA) committed and signed with the Red Storm in November.
With Oumiddoch now back on the board, St. John’s now has zero commitments in the 2026 class.
Prior to choosing Rick Pitino and the Johnnies, Oumiddoch considered Illinois, LSU, Oregon, and Villanova.
The Arlington, Virginia native is ranked as the No. 58 overall player in the 2026 class, according to Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 15 ranked shooting guard.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son commits to FSU
- 2New
Charles Bediako
Nate Oats doubles down on ruling
- 3Hot
Top QB Battles
Quarterback races to watch
- 4
Kansas
Upsets undefeated Arizona
- 5Trending
Sleeper QBs for 2026
Kirk Herbstreit makes picks
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
During the regular season at Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch averaged 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He shot nearly 50% from the field.
St. John’s is currently 19-5 on the season and are 12-1 in Big East play, tied for first place with UConn.