4-star SG Aiden Derkack, former Providence signee, commits to Dayton

Aiden Derkack, a four-star shooting guard in the 2026 class, has committed to Dayton, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-5 senior out of Spire Academy (OH) was initially signed with Providence, before reopening his recruitment after the school parted ways with Kim English.

Derkack, a native of Colonia, New Jersey, is the younger brother of Dayton senior guard Jordan Derkack, who’s currently averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Flyers.

Aiden Derkack is No. 66 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 17 ranked shooting guard and the No. 4 player in Ohio.

Derkack Scouting Report

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw evaluated Derkack this summer:

“Derkack is a jack-of-all-trades type of wing,” Shaw wrote. “Someone who puts their fingerprints on many aspects of an outcome. For starters, the 6-foot-6 wing plays hard and has a natural feel. He is comfortable attacking from the wing, getting teammates involved, and also defending multiple positions. He will need to work on his shooting consistency, but he limits turnovers and puts the ball in advantageous situations.”